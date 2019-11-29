Breaking News
Car crash in Kalihi leaves a vehicle overturned, one dead

The 2019 Cover2 Chad Owens Award Winner: Punahou’s Vincent Terrell

Cover2 Awards

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

This year’s Cover2 Chad Owens award for Special Teams Player of the Year goes to Vincent Terrell, Punahou’s senior running back.

Terrell, who ran back four kickoff returns for touchdowns, scored 19 total touchdowns this season for the Buffanblu.

Chad Owens Award – Special Teams Player of the Year

  • 2014: Ranan Mamiya, KR, Farrington
  • 2015: Keala Santiago, KR, Kahuku
  • 2016: Stokes Nihipali-Botelho, KR, Kahuku
  • 2017: Sekope Latu, KR, Kahuku
  • 2018: Mika Makekau, K, Iolani
  • 2019: Vincent Terrell, KR, Punahou

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR