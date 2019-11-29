The 2019 Cover2 Chad Owens Award Winner: Punahou’s Vincent Terrell

This year’s Cover2 Chad Owens award for Special Teams Player of the Year goes to Vincent Terrell, Punahou’s senior running back.
Terrell, who ran back four kickoff returns for touchdowns, scored 19 total touchdowns this season for the Buffanblu.
Chad Owens Award – Special Teams Player of the Year
- 2014: Ranan Mamiya, KR, Farrington
- 2015: Keala Santiago, KR, Kahuku
- 2016: Stokes Nihipali-Botelho, KR, Kahuku
- 2017: Sekope Latu, KR, Kahuku
- 2018: Mika Makekau, K, Iolani
- 2019: Vincent Terrell, KR, Punahou