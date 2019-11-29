The 2019 Cover2 Chad Owens Award Winner: Punahou’s Vincent Terrell

This year's player of the year was a contender for both the defensive and offensive awards. He showed excellence on both sides of the ball, and on and off the field. That's why the Cover2 Marcus Mariota Player of the Year is Campbell's Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.

"I couldn't have done this without my family. Without God, my teammates, my coaches, and everyone that supported me. I just want to thank them for helping me get to where I'm at right now," said Mokiao-Atimalala. "It's a true blessing and I just want to give a shoutout to the Mariota family for choosing me and to KHON2 News for picking me."

"Coach talked to us and told my brother," said Titus' older brother Tamatoa. "He was jumping around in the house. Going all over, going crazy. We were just kind of having an emotional moment for all of us. All crying. Tears of joy."