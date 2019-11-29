Breaking News
Thursday night’s Season 7 finale of Cover2 culminated with the announcements of the annual Cover2 awards, honoring the best that Hawaii high school football had to offer in 2019.

Over 200,000 votes were cast on the KHON2 website to help select our winners.

Here are the 2019 Cover2 award winners. Click on the links to see the reaction of each winner, as well as the past winners of each respective award:

Chad Owens Award – Special Teams Player of the Year

Vincent Terrell, Punahou

Herman Wedemeyer Award – “Iron Man” of the Year

Kilohana Haasenritter, Hilo

Olin Kreutz Award – Lineman of the Year

Tuipulotu Lai, Lahainaluna

Coach of the Year

David Tautofi, Kaimuki

Manti Teo Award – Defensive Player of the Year

Nick Herbig, Saint Louis

Tommy Kaulukukui Award – Offensive Player of the Year

Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis

Marcus Mariota Award – State Player of the Year

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Campbell

