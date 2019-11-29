Thursday night’s Season 7 finale of Cover2 culminated with the announcements of the annual Cover2 awards, honoring the best that Hawaii high school football had to offer in 2019.
Over 200,000 votes were cast on the KHON2 website to help select our winners.
Here are the 2019 Cover2 award winners. Click on the links to see the reaction of each winner, as well as the past winners of each respective award:
Chad Owens Award – Special Teams Player of the Year
Herman Wedemeyer Award – “Iron Man” of the Year
Olin Kreutz Award – Lineman of the Year
Coach of the Year
Manti Teo Award – Defensive Player of the Year
Tommy Kaulukukui Award – Offensive Player of the Year
Marcus Mariota Award – State Player of the Year