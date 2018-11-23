2018 Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award Winner: Dillon Gabriel

Meet this year’s Cover2 Offensive Player of the Year.

Congratulations, Dillon Gabriel of Mililani!

The senior quarterback follows in the footsteps of previous Kaulukukui Award winners McKenzie Milton and Tua Tagovailoa.

“Just to be listed with any of those kind of guys is definitely an honor. The State of Hawaii produces a lot of great football players,” Gabriel said. “It showcases how good of an offense we put together this year. Everyone had a hand in it, whether it was the O-line or the skills, but I think it’s just overall a great offensive award for our offense.”

