2018 Cover2 Manti Teo Award Winner: Jordan Botelho

Meet this year’s Cover2 Defensive Player of the Year.

Congratulations, Jordan Botelho of Saint Louis!

The junior linebacker recorded seven sacks, three defensive touchdowns, and the highest-rated recruit for the Class of 2020.

“It’s really special, because I know there’s a lot more people who are really good, and for me to come out on top is just a blessing, and I’m really thankful for that,” Botelho said. “It’s a great feeling. Manti Teo, he’s a great football player, and has a great legacy, and he really inspires me. One day I hope I can be just like him.

“I just want to say thank you to the Lord above for making me the person I am today. I also want to say thank you to my parents for sacrificing a lot and always being there for me. I also want to say thank you to my coaches, my teammates, and the Saint Louis alumni for pushing me to work hard. I also want to say thank you to everyone who voted for me, and for you guys for having me on the show. I’m truly blessed and humbled to receive this award,” Botelho added.