2018 Cover2 Herman Wedemeyer Award Winner: Senituli Punivai

Meet this year’s Cover2 “Iron Man” of the Year

Congratulations, Senituli Punivai of Castle!

The program’s first-ever Cover2 Award-winner scored 20 touchdowns on offense and three pick-sixes for the Knights.

“First of all, I’d like to thank the Lord for this big accomplishment I made,” Punivai said. “Without my teammates and my linemen, my defense, I wouldn’t be accomplishing this goal. A special thank you to all my coaches and staff, fans and supporters, for always being there for me and the team.

“I’m really grateful for achieving this goal. I’m so grateful for being here and just representing this community. Shoutout to all my team, my school, my community, and my family. Shoutout to my dad and my Uncle Mark that just passed away a couple months ago.

“Everything is a blessing. I do it all for my family, and just all for my community and my school.”