2018 Cover2 Chad Owens Award Winner: Mika Makekau

Meet this year’s Cover2 Special Teams Player of the Year.

Congratulations, Mika Makekau of Iolani!

The senior kicker is the state’s leader in field goals and extra points. She set Hawaii’s record for females, hitting a long of 44 yards, which ranks second in the nation of all time.

“This award, I want to send out the message that not only can a girl come out to do a job, but also succeed and do as great as males have been doing,” she said. “I think it’s significant to me, because being that I want to take it to a next level, it kind of gives me the confidence that I can succeed in college also, and hopefully do good there.”