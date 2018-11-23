2018 Cover2 Awards

Tonight, in the 6th Annual Cover2 Awards, we'll meet the very best prep football players in the Aloha State, honored for shining under the Friday and Saturday night lights of Hawaii.

An average of more than 5,000 ballots were cast every day over the last two weeks to help select our winners, taking our six-year total to over 300,000 votes on KHON2.com.

Without further ado, it's time to find out who has etched their names into the Cover2 history books for 2018.

Chad Owens Award - Special Teams Player of the Year

Congratulations, Mika Makekau of Iolani!

The senior kicker is the state's leader in field goals and extra points. She set Hawaii's record for females, hitting a long of 44 yards, which ranks second in the nation of all time.

"This award, I want to send out the message that not only can a girl come out to do a job, but also succeed and do as great as males have been doing," she said. "I think it's significant to me, because being that I want to take it to a next level, it kind of gives me the confidence that I can succeed in college also, and hopefully do good there."

Herman Wedemeyer Award - “Iron Man” of the Year

Congratulations, Senituli Punivai of Castle!

The program's first-ever Cover2 Award-winner scored 20 touchdowns on offense and three pick-sixes for the Knights.

"First of all, I'd like to thank the Lord for this big accomplishment I made," Punivai said. "Without my teammates and my linemen, my defense, I wouldn't be accomplishing this goal. A special thank you to all my coaches and staff, fans and supporters, for always being there for me and the team.

"I'm really grateful for achieving this goal. I'm so grateful for being here and just representing this community. Shoutout to all my team, my school, my community, and my family. Shoutout to my dad and my Uncle Mark that just passed away a couple months ago.

"Everything is a blessing. I do it all for my family, and just all for my community and my school."

Olin Kreutz Award - Lineman of the Year

Congratulations, Sama Paama of Kaimuki!

Coach of the Year

Congratulations, Garret Tihada of Lahainaluna!

The fearless leader of two-time defending state champions is going after a third consecutive state title this weekend.

Tommy Kaulukukui Award - Offensive Player of the Year

Congratulations, Dillon Gabriel of Mililani!

The senior quarterback follows in the footsteps of previous Kaulukukui Award winners McKenzie Milton and Tua Tagovailoa.

"Just to be listed with any of those kind of guys is definitely an honor. The State of Hawaii produces a lot of great football players," Gabriel said. "It showcases how good of an offense we put together this year. Everyone had a hand in it, whether it was the O-line or the skills, but I think it's just overall a great offensive award for our offense."

Manti Teo Award - Defensive Player of the Year

Congratulations, Jordan Botelho of Saint Louis!

The junior linebacker recorded seven sacks, three defensive touchdowns, and the highest-rated recruit for the Class of 2020.

"It's really special, because I know there's a lot more people who are really good, and for me to come out on top is just a blessing, and I'm really thankful for that," Botelho said. "It's a great feeling. Manti Teo, he's a great football player, and has a great legacy, and he really inspires me. One day I hope I can be just like him.

"I just want to say thank you to the Lord above for making me the person I am today. I also want to say thank you to my parents for sacrificing a lot and always being there for me. I also want to say thank you to my coaches, my teammates, and the Saint Louis alumni for pushing me to work hard. I also want to say thank you to everyone who voted for me, and for you guys for having me on the show. I'm truly blessed and humbled to receive this award," Botelho added.

Past Award Winners

Marcus Mariota Award - Player of the Year

2015: Vavae Malepeai - RB - Mililani

2016: Tua Tagovailoa - QB - Saint Louis

2017: Chevan Cordeiro - QB - Saint Louis

Tommy Kaulukukui Award - Offensive Player of the Year

2013: Larry "Tui" Tuileta - QB - Punahou; Bobby Lum - RB - Hawaii Preparatory Academy

2014: McKenzie Milton - QB - Mililani

2015: Tua Tagovailoa - QB - Saint Louis

2016: Taulia Tagovailoa - QB - Kapolei

2017: Kahale Huddleston - RB - Hilo

Manti Te'o Award - Defensive Player of the Year

2013: Kelii "KK" Padello - DE - Mililani; Hercules Mataafa - LB - Lahainaluna

2014: Ofa Fahiua - LB - Hilo

2015: Isaac Slade-Matautia - LB - Saint Louis

2016: Kekaula Kaniho - DB - Kahuku

2017: Kana'i Mauga - LB - Waianae

Olin Kreutz Award - Down Lineman of the Year

2014: Fred Ulu-Perry - OL - Saint Louis

2015: Michael Eletise - OL - Kaiser

2016: Mo Unutoa - OL - Kapaa

2017: Faatui Tuitele - DL - Saint Louis

Chad Owens Award - Special Teams Player of the Year

2014: Ranan Mamiya - KR - Farrington

2015: Keala Santiago - KR - Kahuku

2016: Stokes Nihipali-Botelho - KR - Kahuku

2017: Sekope Latu - P - Kahuku

Herman Wedemeyer Award - Two-Way Player of the Year

2013: Fitou Fisiiahi - RB/LB - Kaiser

2014: Salanoa-Alo Wily - RB/DT - Kahuku

2015: Laakea Kaho'ohanohano-Davis - WR/DB - Baldwin

2016: Christian Mejia - DE/TE - Kailua; Kesi Ah-Hoy - DB/RB - Kahuku

2017: Pokii Adkins-Kupukaa - Campbell

Coach of the Year