2016 Cover2 Award winners revealed

John Veneri and Chelsea Hardin announce this year’s winners.
TOMMY KAULUKUKUI AWARD – Cover2 Offensive Player of the YearWINNER: Taulia Tagovailoa – QB – Kapolei
Other top vote-getters:
- Challen Fa’amatau – RB – Farrington
- Nick Kapule – QB – Punahou
- Tua Tagovailoa – QB – Saint Louis
MANTI TE’O AWARD – Cover2 Defensive Player of the YearWINNER: Kekaula Kaniho – CB – Kahuku
Other top vote-getters:
- Kana’I Mauga – LB – Waianae
- Kapena Texeira – DL – Kapa’a
- Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa – DL – Kapolei
OLIN KREUTZ AWARD – Cover2 Lineman of the YearWINNER: Mo Unutoa – OL – Kapa’a
Other top vote-getters:
- Kishaun Ki- DL – Campbell
- Paula “Mango” Finau – OL – Baldwin
- Vili Fisiiahi – OL – Kahuku
HERMAN WEDEMEYER AWARD – Cover2 “Iron Man” of the YearWINNERS (2): Christian Mejia – DE/TE – Kailua, Kesi Ah-Hoy – S/RB – Kahuku
Other top vote-getters:
- Lancen Kuni – DB/WR – Waialua
- Wembley Mailei – DB/RB – Saint Francis
CHAD OWENS AWARD – Cover2 Special Teams Player of the YearWINNER: Stokes Nihipali-Botelho – KR/PK – Kahuku
Other top vote-getters:
- Andrew Stack – PK – Kamehameha
- Andrew Valladeros – KR – Mililani
- Kale Tolentino-Perry – PK – Hilo
COACH OF THE YEAR AWARDWINNER: Vavae Tata – Kahuku
Other top vote-getters:
- Cal Lee – Saint Louis
- Darren Hernandez – Kapolei
- Lincoln Barit – Waialua
The 2nd Annual Marcus Mariota Award honors the state Player of the Year. The winner was selected by a special panel and the Mariota family, based on on-field performance, productivity in the classroom, and impact on the community. Sam Spangler reveals this year’s winner here.
Below is a list of past Cover2 winners (Note: 2013 had Division I and Division II winners):Marcus Mariota Award – Player of the Year
2015
- Vavae Malepeai – RB – Mililani
Tommy Kaulukukui Award – Offensive Player of the Year
2015
- Tua Tagovailoa – QB – Saint Louis
2014
- McKenzie Milton – QB – Mililani
2013
- Larry “Tui” Tuileta QB – Punahou
- Bobby Lum – RB – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
Manti Te’o Award – Defensive Player of the Year
2015
- Isaac Slade-Matautia – LB – Saint Louis
2014
- Ofa Fahiua – LB – Hilo
2013
- Keli’i “KK” Padello – DE – Mililani
- Hercules Mata’afa – LB – Lahainaluna
Olin Kreutz Award – Down Lineman of the Year
2015
- Michael Eletise – OL – Kaiser
2014
- Fred Ulu-Perry – OL – Saint Louis
Chad Owens Award – Special Teams Player of the Year
2015
- Keala Santiago – KR – Kahuku
2014
- Ranan Mamiya – KR – Farrington
Herman Wedemeyer Award – Two-Way Player of the Year
2015
- La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis – WR/DB – Baldwin
2014
- Salanoa-Alo Wily – RB/DT – Kahuku
2013
- Fitou Fisiiahi – RB/LB – Kaiser
Coach of the Year
2015
- Vavae Tata – Kahuku
2014
- Kale Ane – Punahou
2013
- Rod York – Mililani