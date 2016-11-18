2016 Cover2 Award winners revealed

John Veneri and Chelsea Hardin announce this year’s winners.

TOMMY KAULUKUKUI AWARD – Cover2 Offensive Player of the YearWINNER: Taulia Tagovailoa – QB – Kapolei

Other top vote-getters:

Challen Fa’amatau – RB – Farrington

Nick Kapule – QB – Punahou

Tua Tagovailoa – QB – Saint Louis

MANTI TE’O AWARD – Cover2 Defensive Player of the YearWINNER: Kekaula Kaniho – CB – Kahuku

Other top vote-getters:

Kana’I Mauga – LB – Waianae

Kapena Texeira – DL – Kapa’a

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa – DL – Kapolei

OLIN KREUTZ AWARD – Cover2 Lineman of the YearWINNER: Mo Unutoa – OL – Kapa’a

Other top vote-getters:

Kishaun Ki- DL – Campbell

Paula “Mango” Finau – OL – Baldwin

Vili Fisiiahi – OL – Kahuku

HERMAN WEDEMEYER AWARD – Cover2 “Iron Man” of the YearWINNERS (2): Christian Mejia – DE/TE – Kailua, Kesi Ah-Hoy – S/RB – Kahuku

Other top vote-getters:

Lancen Kuni – DB/WR – Waialua

Wembley Mailei – DB/RB – Saint Francis

CHAD OWENS AWARD – Cover2 Special Teams Player of the YearWINNER: Stokes Nihipali-Botelho – KR/PK – Kahuku

Other top vote-getters:

Andrew Stack – PK – Kamehameha

Andrew Valladeros – KR – Mililani

Kale Tolentino-Perry – PK – Hilo

COACH OF THE YEAR AWARDWINNER: Vavae Tata – Kahuku

Other top vote-getters:

Cal Lee – Saint Louis

Darren Hernandez – Kapolei

Lincoln Barit – Waialua

The 2nd Annual Marcus Mariota Award honors the state Player of the Year. The winner was selected by a special panel and the Mariota family, based on on-field performance, productivity in the classroom, and impact on the community. Sam Spangler reveals this year’s winner here.

Below is a list of past Cover2 winners (Note: 2013 had Division I and Division II winners):Marcus Mariota Award – Player of the Year

2015

Vavae Malepeai – RB – Mililani

Tommy Kaulukukui Award – Offensive Player of the Year

2015

Tua Tagovailoa – QB – Saint Louis

2014

McKenzie Milton – QB – Mililani

2013

Larry “Tui” Tuileta QB – Punahou

Bobby Lum – RB – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

Manti Te’o Award – Defensive Player of the Year

2015

Isaac Slade-Matautia – LB – Saint Louis

2014

Ofa Fahiua – LB – Hilo

2013

Keli’i “KK” Padello – DE – Mililani

Hercules Mata’afa – LB – Lahainaluna

Olin Kreutz Award – Down Lineman of the Year

2015

Michael Eletise – OL – Kaiser

2014

Fred Ulu-Perry – OL – Saint Louis

Chad Owens Award – Special Teams Player of the Year

2015

Keala Santiago – KR – Kahuku

2014

Ranan Mamiya – KR – Farrington

Herman Wedemeyer Award – Two-Way Player of the Year

2015

La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis – WR/DB – Baldwin

2014

Salanoa-Alo Wily – RB/DT – Kahuku

2013

Fitou Fisiiahi – RB/LB – Kaiser

Coach of the Year

2015

Vavae Tata – Kahuku

2014

Kale Ane – Punahou

2013