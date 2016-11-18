2016 Cover2 Award winners revealed

John Veneri and Chelsea Hardin announce this year’s winners.

TOMMY KAULUKUKUI AWARD – Cover2 Offensive Player of the YearWINNER: Taulia Tagovailoa – QB – Kapolei

Other top vote-getters:

  • Challen Fa’amatau – RB – Farrington
  • Nick Kapule – QB – Punahou
  • Tua Tagovailoa – QB – Saint Louis

MANTI TE’O AWARD – Cover2 Defensive Player of the YearWINNER: Kekaula Kaniho – CB – Kahuku

Other top vote-getters:

  • Kana’I Mauga – LB – Waianae
  • Kapena Texeira – DL – Kapa’a
  • Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa – DL – Kapolei

OLIN KREUTZ AWARD – Cover2 Lineman of the YearWINNER: Mo Unutoa – OL – Kapa’a

Other top vote-getters:

  • Kishaun Ki- DL – Campbell
  • Paula “Mango” Finau – OL – Baldwin
  • Vili Fisiiahi – OL – Kahuku

HERMAN WEDEMEYER AWARD – Cover2 “Iron Man” of the YearWINNERS (2): Christian Mejia – DE/TE – Kailua, Kesi Ah-Hoy – S/RB – Kahuku

Other top vote-getters:

  • Lancen Kuni – DB/WR – Waialua
  • Wembley Mailei – DB/RB – Saint Francis

CHAD OWENS AWARD – Cover2 Special Teams Player of the YearWINNER: Stokes Nihipali-Botelho – KR/PK – Kahuku

Other top vote-getters:

  • Andrew Stack – PK – Kamehameha
  • Andrew Valladeros – KR – Mililani
  • Kale Tolentino-Perry – PK – Hilo

COACH OF THE YEAR AWARDWINNER: Vavae Tata – Kahuku

Other top vote-getters:

  • Cal Lee – Saint Louis
  • Darren Hernandez – Kapolei
  • Lincoln Barit – Waialua

The 2nd Annual Marcus Mariota Award honors the state Player of the Year. The winner was selected by a special panel and the Mariota family, based on on-field performance, productivity in the classroom, and impact on the community. Sam Spangler reveals this year’s winner here.

Below is a list of past Cover2 winners (Note: 2013 had Division I and Division II winners):Marcus Mariota Award – Player of the Year

2015

  • Vavae Malepeai – RB – Mililani

Tommy Kaulukukui Award – Offensive Player of the Year

2015

  • Tua Tagovailoa – QB – Saint Louis

2014

  • McKenzie Milton – QB – Mililani

2013

  • Larry “Tui” Tuileta QB – Punahou
  • Bobby Lum – RB – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

Manti Te’o Award – Defensive Player of the Year

2015

  • Isaac Slade-Matautia – LB – Saint Louis

2014

  • Ofa Fahiua – LB – Hilo

2013

  • Keli’i “KK” Padello – DE – Mililani
  • Hercules Mata’afa – LB – Lahainaluna

Olin Kreutz Award – Down Lineman of the Year

2015

  • Michael Eletise – OL – Kaiser

2014

  • Fred Ulu-Perry – OL – Saint Louis

Chad Owens Award – Special Teams Player of the Year

2015

  • Keala Santiago – KR – Kahuku

2014

  • Ranan Mamiya – KR – Farrington

Herman Wedemeyer Award – Two-Way Player of the Year

2015

  • La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis – WR/DB – Baldwin

2014

  • Salanoa-Alo Wily – RB/DT – Kahuku

2013

  • Fitou Fisiiahi – RB/LB – Kaiser

Coach of the Year

2015

  • Vavae Tata – Kahuku

2014

  • Kale Ane – Punahou

2013

  • Rod York – Mililani

Trending Stories