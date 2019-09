This OIA vs. ILH matchup looks to be an aerial assault battle.

These are the two most prolific passing offenses in the state.

Buffanblu senior quarterback has 2,600 passing yards and 30 touchdowns to his credit.

Hurricanes sophomore Taulia Tagovailua has 3,300 passing yards and 36 touchdowns on his resume.

The showdown takes off Saturday night at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.