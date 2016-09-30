Marquee Matchup: (7) Mililani vs. Leilehua

This is one of the biggest rivalry games on Oahu.

A win for the Mililani Trojans gives them a first-round OIA playoffs bye, and a guaranteed slot in the Division I state tournament.

If Mililani loses and Kailua wins its game, the Trojans go on the road to open their playoff run.

For the Mules, a win gives them a home game in the OIA first round. It would also give Farrington the first round bye.

Leiliehua and Mililani are the only OIA programs other than Kahuku to win a Division I state title or prep-bowl title since 1981.

