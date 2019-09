This matchup goes down in the second city where first place in the OIA red division will be on the line.

Hurricanes offensive coordinator June Jones is building a juggernaut with sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailua running the show on the field.

The Govs counter with two-time, all-state running back Challen Faamatu and his 14 touchdowns on the season already.

Both teams average 35 points per game.