Marquee Matchup: (5) Waianae vs. (1) Kahuku

The Seariders are coming off a thriller of a win against Mililani and feature four running backs that average five yards-per-carry or better.

The defending state champion Red Raiders beat Waianae eight weeks ago in Laie. In that game, Kahuku held the visitors to less than one yard-per-carry.

Waianae will have to make some adjustments to improve against the Kahuku defense.

According to Hawaii Prep World, Kahuku has a 16-game winning streak against Waianae and also has the edge in the rivalry 24-11-1 since 1980.

The showdown goes down Saturday night at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

