The Red Raiders have outscored their first two OIA tournament opponents 101-0 and are looking to keep that trend going.

The Govs are looking for just their second OIA crown ever, the last one coming in 1990.

Their secret spell for knocking off Kahuku could come in the form of senior running back Challen Fa‘amatau.

Kahuku is undefeated against Farrington in OIA title games.

The showdown goes down Friday night at Aloha Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.