Marquee Matchup: (2) Saint Louis vs. (1) Kahuku

Built FORD Tough Match Up

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

This is the matchup many Hawaii high school football fans have been waiting for all season.

It’s also a rematch of last year’s Division I state title game.

The Red Raiders are allowing less than one touchdown per game. The Crusaders have an offense lead by an all-time great in Tua Tagovailoa, who’s just 87 yards from breaking the Hawaii state all-time career passing yards record.

Kahuku and Saint Louis have met 11 times in elite-level title games in the last 27 years.

Crusaders won the first six and the Red Raiders claimed the last five, including the 39-14 result last season.

The teams get to battle Friday night at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

