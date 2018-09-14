Game of the Week: (1) Saint Louis vs. (3) Punahou

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Top-ranked Saint Louis faces (3) Punahou in a classic ILH showdown Saturday.

The two-time defending champions put the 808 on notice last week with a 30-14 win over Kahuku, where Korvin Feagins nabbed his second pick six of the season.

Just a day later, Buffanblu junior quarterback Hugh Brady recorded 370 yards passing and four touchdowns at Mililani, setting up prime-time drama that would make the Kardashians blush.

Since winning eight straight in the series between 2011 and 2015 with the likes of Tui Tuileta, Punahou has lost six of seven meetings against the Crusaders, including three straight by an average of 23 points per game.

Kickoff is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.