Built FORD Tough Matchup: Mililani vs. Saint Louis

The defending state champions of Saint Louis will fight for a third-straight trip into the state championship game.

The Crusaders face the 2016 Division-I champions of Mililani Friday.

They have been cruising since Oct. 21 when the team captured its third-consecutive ILH title.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has rested an arm that’s thrown for 2,200 yards and 21 touchdowns this season.

Mililani is looking to bounce back following last Saturday’s heartbreaking 35-31 league-title loss to Kahuku.

The Trojan arm, Dillon Gabriel, hung 300 yards and three scores on the Red Raiders.

Kick-off is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.