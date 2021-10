This week’s Built FORD Tough Matchup is a battle in the OIA Open Division between Kapolei and Mililani.

Mililani won 49-6 last week, while Kapolei fell to Kahuku 41-7 despite the efforts of sophomore quarterback Tuli Tagovialoa-Amosa.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Kickoff between the Trojans (0-1) and Hurricanes (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. at Kapolei.