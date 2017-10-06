Built FORD Tough Matchup: Kailua vs. Moanalua

Without a home field this season, Moanalua High School will host Kailua at Farrington High School’s new Edward “Skippa” Diaz Stadium.

A ticket to face Mililani in the quarterfinals is on the line.

Nine weeks ago, the Surfriders made a season-opening statement with a 44-0 win over Na Menehune.

Quarterback Aaron Mejia posted three of his eight passing touchdowns this season in that game.

But the surf has been choppy as of late.

Kailua is 1-4 in their last five games, while Moanalua is riding a wave of momentum with three straight wins.

Quarterback Nick Au is playing out of this world with 561 yards and five scores.

Kailua leads the series 12-4, but over their last six meetings, the two teams are split at three wins apiece.

Two of those games were decided by a field goal or less.

Kick-off is Saturday at 4 p.m. at Farrington High School.