Built FORD Tough Matchup: Kahuku vs. Mililani

The two-time reigning champions of Kahuku will dance with undefeated Mililani Saturday night.

The Red Raiders have been league champions 25 times since 1940.

They are once again destructive on defense with linebacker Fatu Atuaia’s unit allowing just 5 points and 10 rushing yards per game.

On the flip side, the Trojans’ offense has been unstoppable. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s 24 touchdown passes tops the division.

For a team that puts up 42 points an outing, something’s gotta give.

Kick-off is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

