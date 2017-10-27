Built FORD Tough Matchup: (7) Saint Francis vs. (10) Damien

Aloha Stadium is the site of the ILH Division II Championship with the league’s D-I spot into states on the line.

Tournament champions Saint Francis will face regular season-winner Damien Friday night.

Last weekend, the Saints secured their second-straight win over the Monarchs in a thriller laced with controversy.

A roughing-the-kicker call on a blocked extra point led to Lachmann Atoa’s game-winning kick in the final minute, forcing a winner-take-all for the league’s Division-I ticket to the tournament.

Dating back to 2014, the Saints and Monarchs own the most competitive rivalry in the state, going 4-4 against each other with five of those games being decided by 8 points or less.

Kickoff is 6 p.m. Friday at Aloha Stadium.

**Editor’s Note: The video’s scoreboard incorrectly lists the game as taking place on Saturday. The game is Friday as noted.**

