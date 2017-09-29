Built FORD Tough Matchup: (3) Kahuku vs. (6) Campbell

A conference title game between Campbell and Kahuku takes place Friday night.

There’s a big question mark at Kahuku’s quarterback spot as a game-time decision is expected between injured sophomore Sol-Jay Maiava and junior Thorton Alapa.

Campbell must also prepare for an effective wildcat package that roared against Radford a week ago.

Quarterback junior Krenston Kaipo has found the matrix after five picks in his first three games.

He’s posted 12 total scores and just one interception over his last four.

The game kicks off Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Campbell.