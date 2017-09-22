Built FORD Tough Matchup: (2) Waipahu vs. (3) Pearl City

Built FORD Tough Match Up

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

For the first time in Cover2 history, the F-150 is rumbling to the Division II level as the 2nd-ranked Marauders play host to Pearl City.

The Chargers are fresh off a thrilling two-point win over Kaimuki, thanks to Polynesian Bowl invitee Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

Meanwhile, undefeated Waipahu has been smoking its competition by an average of 42 points.

Quarterback Braden Amarozo forces may-day calls from opposing defenses with 12 touchdowns and just two turnovers.

First place in the OIA is on the line when the teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Waipahu High School.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories