Built FORD Tough Match Up: Waipahu vs. (7) Moanalua

Undefeated, seventh-ranked Moanalua faces Waipahu with a chance to lock up the regular season league championship Friday night.

Off to its best start in the program’s history, a win would secure the number-one seed in the OIA playoffs for Na Menehune.

The metallic blue has delivered more hits than Metallica. In the last two weeks alone, the team’s defense has forced nine turnovers.

But the Marauders of Waipahu are looking to rain on the parade.

Last season’s regular champions are looking to find their footing in an injury-plagued season.

Now, the blue-and-gold is nearing full-strength having won two of their last three games.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.