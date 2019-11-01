Built FORD Tough Match Up: Saint Louis vs. Punahou

You can buckle up in the FORD Bronco for this one as three-time defending state champions, Saint Louis, look to clinch this year’s ILH championship and win its 36th-straight game dating back to 2016.

Once again, it’s the Buffanblu of Punahou looking to take down the Crusaders for ILH glory. Earlier this season, Punahou came within one possession of taking down Saint Louis, but now it’s win or go home for the Buffanblu.

With a win, Saint Louis end’s Punahou’s season. But a Punahou win? That would set up a winner takes all showdown next weekend.

Kickoff for Saint Louis vs. Punahou is set for 6 p.m. HST on Friday at Aloha Stadium.