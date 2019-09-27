Built FORD Tough Match Up: Saint Louis vs. Mililani

Built FORD Tough Match Up
We’re taking the FORD Flex out of the garage for this week’s match up of the week, and it doesn’t get much better than this.

In a rematch of the 2018 state championship game under the Friday night lights of Aloha Stadium, undefeated and top-ranked Saint Louis will take on the Mililani Trojans.

The Crusaders are coming off a come-from-behind victory against ILH rival Punahou where quarterback Jayden de Laura continue to show pocket-presence and patience rarely seen on the prep-level.

But on the horizon lies a hellacious defense looking to make de Laura’s life in the Saint Louis backfield a nightmare he won’t soon forget.

Having just faced the nation’s No. 2 team in St. John Bosco last week, the Trojans are ready to wage war against Hawaii’s elite. 

Kickoff is set for Friday at 7:45 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

