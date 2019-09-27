Built FORD Tough Match Up: Saint Louis vs. Mililani

We’re taking the FORD Flex out of the garage for this week’s match up of the week, and it doesn’t get much better than this.

In a rematch of the 2018 state championship game under the Friday night lights of Aloha Stadium, undefeated and top-ranked Saint Louis will take on the Mililani Trojans.

The Crusaders are coming off a come-from-behind victory against ILH rival Punahou where quarterback Jayden de Laura continue to show pocket-presence and patience rarely seen on the prep-level.

But on the horizon lies a hellacious defense looking to make de Laura’s life in the Saint Louis backfield a nightmare he won’t soon forget.

Having just faced the nation’s No. 2 team in St. John Bosco last week, the Trojans are ready to wage war against Hawaii’s elite.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 7:45 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.