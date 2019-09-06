Built FORD Tough Match Up: Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha

Built FORD Tough Match Up
Posted: / Updated:

Friday night’s showdown at Aloha Stadium showcases two ILH heavyweights as the undefeated Saint Louis Crusaders take on Kamehameha in the “Built FORD Tough Matchup of the Week”

Following a win over American Samoa two weeks ago, the Warriors will look to pull off the upset over Saint Louis, which put the nation on notice with a dominant showing over Bishop Gorman last week.

Crusaders quarterback Jayden de Laura and recent Polynesian Bowl invitee will be a player to watch in this one as the Crusaders look to extend their win streak to 30 games. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories