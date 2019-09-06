Built FORD Tough Match Up: Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha

Friday night’s showdown at Aloha Stadium showcases two ILH heavyweights as the undefeated Saint Louis Crusaders take on Kamehameha in the “Built FORD Tough Matchup of the Week”

Following a win over American Samoa two weeks ago, the Warriors will look to pull off the upset over Saint Louis, which put the nation on notice with a dominant showing over Bishop Gorman last week.

Crusaders quarterback Jayden de Laura and recent Polynesian Bowl invitee will be a player to watch in this one as the Crusaders look to extend their win streak to 30 games.