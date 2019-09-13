Built FORD Tough Match-Up: Saint Louis vs. Kahuku

The Saint Louis Crusaders will look to drive through the Red Sea this weekend against the fourth-ranked Kahuku Red Raiders in this week’s “Built FORD Tough Match-Up of the Week.”

The Red Raiders are looking to pull off the upset in one of the state’s most-storied rivalries while the Crusaders aim to extend its win streak to 31 games.

The top-ranked team in the state and three-time defending Hawaii state champions will attempt to make it five-straight wins over Kahuku. 

The Crusaders are riding high after a 35-point victory over Kamehameha but the Red Raiders defense has allowed just two touchdowns in their last 16 quarters of play.

Kickoff for the “Built FORD Match-Up of the Week” is set for Saturday night at Aloha Stadium at 7:30 p.m. 

