This week, we’ll be taking the classic FORD F-Series to Aloha Stadium for a classic matchup between Saint Louis and Kahuku for the main event on Friday night.

The Crusaders and Red Raiders will be battling for the HHSAA’s top spot for the ninth time since 1999., where the winner will take on either Mililani or Saint Louis for the state crown.

Can Saint Louis extend its current winning streak to 38 games, or will Kahuku pull a shocker? The boys from the North Shore have certainly done it before.