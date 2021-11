HONOLULU (KHON2) -- What started off as an initiative to show aloha turned into a winter wonderland in 2020 at the Aloha Stadium by setting up millions of LED lights. One year later, in 2021, the wonderland returns -- bigger and better.

When it comes to "showing aloha," this event really has a lot of that to share from keiki to kupuna. To find out more, KHON2 spoke with the founder of the Show Aloha Challenge Foundation, Michael Gangloff: How was the reaction from families who came in 2020?