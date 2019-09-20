Built FORD Tough Match-Up: Mililani vs. St. John Bosco

It’s only right that the FORD excursion takes the trip to Central Oahu as the nation’s No. 3 ranked school and 2017 national champions St. John Bosco is coming to Oahu to take on the Mililani Trojans.

Head coach Rod York and the Trojans are no strangers to big game showdowns, however, as just three weeks ago the Trojans took down Liberty of Nevada, 34-22.

But the Braves are coming to Hawaii with some talent of its own as former Mililani resident Ma’a Gaoteote, the younger brother of USC’s Palaie, is ranked fifth at his position in the country.

Being billed as Davis vs. Goliath, can the Trojans do enough to defend its home turf against St. John Bosco this weekend?