Built FORD Tough Match Up: Mililani vs. Saint Louis

In Saturday’s main event of the evening, the Open Division championship will be on the line when the two-time defending champions of Saint Louis look to retain royalty against the Trojans of Mililani.

The Crusaders reached the prize fight with a victory over Kahuku, denying the Red Raiders a fourth-straight title appearance.

Linebacker Jordan Botelho dominated for 2 sacks and a pick-six.

As for the Trojans, they beat Campbell for a second time this year, led behind sophomore defensive back Vaisen Viloria, who recorded three interceptions in his first-ever varsity game.

This matchup was supposed to take place back in September, but the threat of Hurricane Lane blew it out from the schedule with Mother Nature playing a part in creating a hype storm for the showdown at the stadium.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Saturday.