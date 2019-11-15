Built FORD Tough Match Up: Leilehua vs. Baldwin

It’s time to take the FORD Ranger on our interisland trip to the Valley Isle as MIL champion Baldwin will play host the OIA runner-up Leilehua.

On the line? A ticket to the state tournament’s semifinal round.

The Bears are back in the postseason for the first time in three years and have been paced by quarterback La’a Asuega Stark’s 11 touchdown passes, including four against King Kekaulike in the regular season finale.

For the Mules, Kalei Akagi has kept defensive coordinators on their heels with four touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving.

It’s a showdown between creative play callers but only one playbook will make its way to Hilo next weekend.