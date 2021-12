This week’s Built FORD Tough Match Up focuses on the final prep football game in Hawaii of the year: Kapa’a vs. Kamehameha-Maui in the HHSAA Division II championship game.

The full segment can be seen above.

Kickoff between the two teams is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium.