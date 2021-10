This week’s Built FORD Tough Match Up could potentially determine the winner of the ILH Open division.

Kamehameha and Saint Louis will meet at Aloha Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday. If Kamehameha wins, the Warriors will be crowned ILH champions. If Saint Louis wins, the Crusaders will force a winner-take-all matchup next Friday.

The Cover2 crew features the matchup above.