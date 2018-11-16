Built FORD Tough Match Up: Kahuku vs. Saint Louis

Built FORD Tough Match Up

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Kahuku will hit the field Friday night looking to dethrone the two-time reigning kings of Saint Louis.

For the first time in four years, this post-season showdown won’t be for the state title.

It will be a re-match from September, when the Crusaders rolled to a 30-14 win behind 137 yards receiving and two touchdowns from Roman Wilson.

However, time heals, and Kahuku is hopeful that so too do injuries. Big Red has been far from full-strength this season.

Bruno Mars warmed the crowd up, and now Kahuku and Saint Louis are ready to tear the stadium down as Hawaii’s premier rivalry compete for a spot in the title game.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories