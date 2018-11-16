Built FORD Tough Match Up: Kahuku vs. Saint Louis

Kahuku will hit the field Friday night looking to dethrone the two-time reigning kings of Saint Louis.

For the first time in four years, this post-season showdown won’t be for the state title.

It will be a re-match from September, when the Crusaders rolled to a 30-14 win behind 137 yards receiving and two touchdowns from Roman Wilson.

However, time heals, and Kahuku is hopeful that so too do injuries. Big Red has been far from full-strength this season.

Bruno Mars warmed the crowd up, and now Kahuku and Saint Louis are ready to tear the stadium down as Hawaii’s premier rivalry compete for a spot in the title game.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.