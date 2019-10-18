Built FORD Tough Match Up: Kahuku vs. Campbell

It’s a showdown on the North Shore as Kahuku plays host to Campbell in the Final Four of the OIA Open Division Tournament.

Seven weeks ago, the Red Raiders turned to their old faithful power-running game to bulldoze their way to a 35-7 victory over the Sabers.

Since that victory, Big Red hasn’t looked back as Zealand Matagi has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark this season.

But looking to rewrite history will be a generational talent in the form of Cambell’s two-way stud, Tita Mokaio-Atimalala.

Mokaio-Atimalala’s 15 receiving touchdowns and seven forced turnovers makes him a legitimate contender for both offensive and defensive player of the year awards.

With a ticket to the league title game on the line, Saturday’s fixture will be one that football fans don’t want to miss.