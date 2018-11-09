Built FORD Tough Match Up: Iolani vs. Waipahu

It’s hana hou time on Farrington Highway as OIA champion Waipahu will play host to ILH league champion Iolani.

Eighty-nine days ago, the Raiders laid out the welcome mat in Moilili and ripped the rug from under the Marauders.

Linebacker Lanakila Pei recorded seven tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and a fumble recovery en route to a stunning 55-14 drubbing.

One thing to keep in mind: more than 20 players in blue and gold were serving suspensions for violating team rules.

Now that the team is at full strength, can Waipahu avenge the loss or can the Raiders sustain supremacy?

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Waipahu High School.