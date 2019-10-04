Built FORD Tough Match Up: ‘Iolani vs. Leilehua

The No. 8 and No. 9 ranked teams face each other in this week’s Built FORD Tough Match Up as ‘Iolani takes on Leilehua in a battle of state-tournament contenders at Aloha Stadium.

For the Raiders, a one-point loss to undefeated Moanalua eight weeks ago woke up a sleeping giant as Jonah Chong and the ‘Iolani offense has averaged 33 points per game during its six-game win streak.

Ever since the Mules lost to Na Menehune by four points last month, Leilehua has gone on a three-game win streak of its own, averaging four sacks per outing as well.

The winner of this matchup will surely have bragging rights in Division I, but there’s still a lot of football left in the season. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 5 p.m. HST. 

