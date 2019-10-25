Built FORD Tough Match Up: ‘Iolani vs. Damien

It’s time to fuel-up the FORD Everest to drive to Halawa to watch ‘Iolani take on Damien in an ILH Division II duel where it’s win or go home.

Four weeks ago, the Raiders beat the Monarchs at Aloha Stadium by a score of 38-21, powered by the dynamic running back duo of Brock Hedani and Brady Bantolina that combined for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

But since that loss, Damien has gone 3-0 and allowed just nine points per game on defense.

It’s winner take all tomorrow night at the Metal Mecca with kickoff set for 7:45 p.m. HST.