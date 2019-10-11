Built FORD Tough Match Up: Damien vs. Moanalua

Built FORD Tough Match Up
You can save a stall for the FORD Galaxy because the stars could be aligning for the Damien Monarchs.

The purple and gold control their own destiny in the ILH Division I. A win over undefeated Moanalua along with an ‘Iolani loss would bring the league crown to Kalihi.

A win over Moanalua and an ‘Iolani victory would force a title-game against the Raiders.But that’s easier said than done.

Moanalua has been on a tear in 2019 and hasn’t lost a regular season game in two years. The blue and white are already the top seed in their division and boast a dynamic offense that features four receivers who average over 11 yards per reception.

Kickoff for Damien vs. Moanalua is set for Friday, October 11th at 5 p.m. HST at Aloha Stadium. 

