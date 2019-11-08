Built FORD Tough Match Up: A battle of Saint Louis dynasties

It’s time to pack into the old FORD Courier and hele on down third avenue to Saint Louis where the brotherhood went on a mind-boggling 55-game win streak from 1985-1990.

During that stretch, the Crusaders won five Prep Bowls with three different starting quarterbacks in Kaiana Kapele, Erin Hall and John Hao, scoring an average of five touchdowns per outing – similar to the program’s president run of form.

The likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Chevan Cordeiro and Jayden de Laura have averaged 41 points per game over this 36-game undefeated run.

However, Saint Louis can’t just win that many games without a defense.

And with Cal Lee as head coach, the Saints of the 80s were a force to be reckoned with, allowing just eight points per game over a five-year stretch – nearly a touchdown less than today’s defense with 19 more played games.

Comparing generations may be impossible with divisional realignment and rule changes, so it wouldn’t be fair to either team. Nevertheless, the message has remained the same: Saint Louis’ dominance should not go unnoticed.