Built FORD Tough Match Up: (4) Kahuku vs. (2) Mililani

The OIA will run through either Mililani or Kahuku as the last 10 top division league champions will collide in Halawa.

The Red Raiders, three-time defending kings, avenged their most recent loss with a semifinal win over Campbell last weekend and now looks to hit the reset button against the Trojans.

Five weeks ago, Mililani snapped Big Red’s 11-year, 51-game home-winning streak, where quarterback Dillon Gabriel posted 300 yards passing and two scores.

Can Mililani unlock another achievement as OIA champion, or will Kahuku remain as title town?

As we stated earlier, Kahuku is the three-time defending OIA champions at the highest level. Two of those titles came at the expense of the Trojans in the title game, most recently last year behind quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.