Built FORD Tough Match Up: (2) Punahou vs. (1) Saint Louis

Built FORD Tough Match Up

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Two-time defending state champions of Saint Louis will put the dynasty on the line against second-ranked Punahou in a winner-take-all for the ILH crown.

Saint Louis is riding a 22-game winning streak.

The game picks up after a 35-28 win by Saint Louis back on Sept. 15.

That night, Crusader quarterback Jayden de Laura was forced into throwing four interceptions, but linebackers Faatui Tuitele, Jordan Botelho, and Gino Quinones would combine for seven sacks on Hugh Brady.

Many will say these are the two most impressive teams in the state, but only one will advance to the state tournament.

Kickoff is 6 p.m. Saturday at Aloha Stadium.

