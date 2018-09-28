Built FORD Tough Match Up: (2) Kahuku vs. (4) Mililani

The highly anticipated showdown between second-ranked Kahuku and fourth-ranked Mililani takes place Saturday.

The Red Raiders are three-time defending kings, and will bring the Red Zone royalty to the rumble.

Running back Wesley Alo-Maiava is the state leader in rushing touchdowns, hitting pay dirt 10 times in five games.

Of course, the Trojans can throw it, and at a legendary clip.

In last week’s win over Waianae, quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed both Timmy Chang and Tua Tagovailoa to become Hawaii’s all-time career passing leader.

The kid has done it all, but has never beaten Kahuku.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. at Kahuku.