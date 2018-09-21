Built FORD Tough Match Up: (11) Saint Francis vs. Kaimuki

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A statement will be made in Division II football when (11) Saint Francis faces Kaimuki Saturday night.

The Saints are undefeated despite the absence of quarterback Bubba Akana and running back Jonan "Bubbah" Aina-Chaves, who each missed games to injury.

But two-way player Shepherd Kekahuna picked up some serious slack with four touchdowns on offense and three scores on defense while the green-and-gold have been double trouble in the backfield.

Looking at the Kaimuki Bulldogs, Jonah Stephens and Naomas Asuega-Fualaau have combined for eight touchdowns and seven yards a carry.

Both teams are undefeated against island competition.

Kickoff is Saturday at 6 p.m. at Farrington High School's Diaz Stadium.