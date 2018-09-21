Built FORD Tough Match Up

Built FORD Tough Match Up: (11) Saint Francis vs. Kaimuki

By:

Posted: Sep 20, 2018 09:09 PM HST

Updated: Sep 20, 2018 09:09 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A statement will be made in Division II football when (11) Saint Francis faces Kaimuki Saturday night.

The Saints are undefeated despite the absence of quarterback Bubba Akana and running back Jonan "Bubbah" Aina-Chaves, who each missed games to injury.

But two-way player Shepherd Kekahuna picked up some serious slack with four touchdowns on offense and three scores on defense while the green-and-gold have been double trouble in the backfield.

Looking at the Kaimuki Bulldogs, Jonah Stephens and Naomas Asuega-Fualaau have combined for eight touchdowns and seven yards a carry.

Both teams are undefeated against island competition.

Kickoff is Saturday at 6 p.m. at Farrington High School's Diaz Stadium.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News