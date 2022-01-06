2021 Cover2 Special Teams Player of the Year: Saint Louis kicker Lason Napuunoa

Saint Louis kicker Lason Napuunoa is the 2021 Cover2 Special Teams Player of the Year.

The senior was nearly automatic, going 5-for-7 on field goals and 37-for-39 on extra point attempts.

His most notable kick of the year was a 38-yard go-ahead field goal in the HHSAA Open Division semifinals with 5:47 remaining, which proved to be the final points in a 27-25 win for the Crusaders over Mililani.

Napuunoa’s field goal was made at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium. His late father, Gareth, was a Farrington alum.