Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
80°
Waipahu
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Washington-DC
International News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Action Line
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Newsletter Sign-Up
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Fun facts you don’t know for World Sea Turtle Day
Gallery
Hawaii voyaging canoes are expected to return
Anna Miller’s in Hawaii to soon be the last one ever
What the 10 largest retailers pay their workers
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Traffic
9th Island Forecast
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
Trades and Blades
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 High School Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Top Stories
Former UH kicker Ryan Meskell honors fallen teammate
Top Stories
Pair of local MLB coaches share special moment
‘Iolani basketball to compete in Section 7 tournament
OIA football releases tentative 2022 schedule
14 months after elbow surgery, Hawaii’s Rico Garcia …
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Top Stories
Father’s Day Eats at Pearlridge Center
Video
Top Stories
Marcella Arguello performs at Comedy Pit in Waikiki
Video
Top Stories
World Surf League’s Championship tour is back
Video
Queen’s expert discusses COVID-19 shots for kids
Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month
Video
DOH Prepares for COVID vaccines for kids under 5 …
Video
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Top Stories
The Kohala Center Teaches Visitors to Care for Hawaiʻi …
Video
Top Stories
Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of June 13)
Video
The Blue Angels are BACK
Video
Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaiʻi is Accepting New …
Video
Skin Care Tailored to Hawaii’s Climate
Video
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Laulima
Lokomaikai
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Contact
Report It
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Pop Quiz
Pop Quiz: Best thing about being a state champion?
Top Pop Quiz Headlines
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Spirit animal?
Pop Quiz: Favorite Christmas gift?
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Hero or Villain?
Pop Quiz: Hawaii Prep
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Waipahu
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Best nickname on the Kahuku football …
More Pop Quiz
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Former prep stars on UH
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Go-to pregame song
Pop Quiz: Instagram or TikTok?
Pop Quiz: Favorite post-practice meal
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Dream car?
Cover2 Pop quiz: Poke or musubi?
Pop Quiz with Coach Kenny Patton
Trending Stories
Hawaii Airbnb Host shares how much money she made
Anna Miller’s in Hawaii to soon be the last one ever
Airlines offer $29 one-way interisland fares
Honest service brings customers to auto shop
19-year-old dies after three-vehicle accident