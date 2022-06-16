When the 2022 OIA football schedule was released, it also revealed that a handful of teams had moved divisions.

Farrington moved down from Open Division to Division I, while Radford moved from Division II to Division I.

Meanwhile, Moanalua holds the distinction of being the only team promoted to the Open Division. Na Menehune, who won the 2019 OIA Division I title and were runners-up in 2021, are embracing the challenge.

“It’s obviously a real big significant thing,” Moanalua head coach Vince Nihipali told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “When I got the job, that was the goal: To always get up to the highest level. I’ve coached at Mililani, Campbell, the highest level, so it’s great football and you always want to be the best and play the best and in order to play the best that’s what you got to do, is move up in division, so it’s good.

“The kids work hard daily. We got 80-90 (players) coming out daily now and they got good attitudes and they’re working hard. It’s an uphill battle but it is what it is and we just got to get better daily and peak at the right time.

“I’m excited, my coaching staff is excited. Just got to keep grinding and working and see where we go from there.”

Moanalua, which has gone 28-7 over the last three seasons, opens up its 2022 slate with a cross-divisional contest against Kalani on Aug. 5. Its first true OIA Open game comes against Mililani on Sept. 3.