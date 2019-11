Black Friday brought finality to the 2019 Hawaii high school football season. The three state tournament championship games were played, back to back to back at Aloha Stadium.

Below are scores and updates from the Open Division, Division 1, and Division 2 title games.

Open Division State Championship

Kahuku (9-3)

Saint Louis (11-0)

7:00pm

Division 1 State Championship

Iolani (10-2) 17

Hilo (13-0) 10

4th

'Iolani's Lanakila Pei gave the Raiders a 17-3 lead going into halftime on this 94-yard punt return for TD.



Can 'Iolani close out its first D-I state title? Follow the second half here: https://t.co/c6mt47kaWX pic.twitter.com/yV3QJ2Ec1e — Hawaii Prep World (@HawaiiPrepWorld) November 30, 2019

Division 2 State Championship

Kapa’a (8-2) 10

Lahainaluna (11-1) 21

Final