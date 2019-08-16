Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Thursday night scoreboard – Week Three

The Hawaii High School Football schedule got an early start this week, as the first five games of the prep slate were held under the Thursday Night Lights.

Among the games held on O’ahu was an ILH-OIA open division showdown between the three-time defending state champions of Saint Louis at Kapolei, marking as the season debut for the Crusaders who are ranked 12th nationally by USA Today and riding a 26 game winning-streak, dating back to 2016.

Below are scores and social media updates from the games

HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 3

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

Campbell (0-1) 20

Farrington (0-2) 0

2nd Quarter

Saint Louis (0-0) 27

Kapolei (2-0) 0

2nd Quarter

Damien (1-0) 7

Radford (0-1) 6

1st Quarter

Pac-Five (0-1) 7

Kaiser (2-0) 33

4th Quarter

McKinley (0-2) 0

Pearl City (0-2) 27

4th Quarter

